Atascadero Greyhounds fall to Arroyo Grande Eagles

North County sports update

– The Arroyo Grande Eagles beat the Atascadero Greyhounds 53-33 Wednesday night to take third place at the Atascadero Christmas Classic in boys basketball. The Eagles improve to 7-7 for the season. Greyhounds are now 9-4. The Greyhounds Corbin Rossi was named to the tournament All-Star Team.

The Hanford Bullpups beat Montclair 61-15 to win the tournament’s championship game Wednesday evening.

Templeton’s scheduled game against Paso Robles was canceled Wednesday afternoon.

Seven teams took part in the tournament. Bishop Amat dropped out of the tournament because of COVID-19 Issues.

