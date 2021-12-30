Paso Robles News|Thursday, December 30, 2021
You are here: Home » Sports » Atascadero Greyhounds fall to Arroyo Grande Eagles
  • Follow Us!

Atascadero Greyhounds fall to Arroyo Grande Eagles 

Posted: 6:52 am, December 30, 2021 by Reporter Dick Mason

Atascadero sets offense

North County sports update

– The Arroyo Grande Eagles beat the Atascadero Greyhounds 53-33 Wednesday night to take third place at the Atascadero Christmas Classic in boys basketball. The Eagles improve to 7-7 for the season. Greyhounds are now 9-4. The Greyhounds Corbin Rossi was named to the tournament All-Star Team.

The Hanford Bullpups beat Montclair 61-15 to win the tournament’s championship game Wednesday evening.

Templeton’s scheduled game against Paso Robles was canceled Wednesday afternoon.

Seven teams took part in the tournament. Bishop Amat dropped out of the tournament because of COVID-19 Issues.

Share this post!
Share on Facebook

Facebook

Tweet about this on Twitter

Twitter

Email this to someone

email

Advertisement

Comments

Posted in:  Sports