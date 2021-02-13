Atascadero Greyhounds host the Templeton Eagles in cross-country meet

–The Atascadero Greyhounds hosted the Templeton Eagles in a dual cross-country meet Friday afternoon at Atascadero High School. AHS Athletic Director Sam DeRose said the meet was the first athletic event at the high school since March 20, 2020.

The Greyhounds Anna Archibald and Faith Rocha finished first and second in the girl’s 2.4 race around the AHS campus in 15:29. Templeton’s Maddie Bobbitt finished third in 16:00. The top five Greyhounds finished in the top six places. Thirteen girls completed the run under sunny skies.

In the boys’ race, Templeton’s Josh Bell ran away from the field and won by over one minute. The freshman finished the 2.4-mile course in 12:16, which is about 5:06 minutes per mile. Greyhound Tyler Rigby was second in 13:21. Kyle Shatwell finished third in 13:41. The Atascadero boys swept places 2-6. Unofficially, the Greyhound boys won their meet 20-45.

Before the dual meet began, Sam DeRose and the Greyhound staff met parents, fans, and media at the gate and described the rules governing the event. Masks were required and only family members and media could attend. DeRose said the dual meet may be the first interscholastic event held in San Luis Obispo County since the shutdown began last March.

Share this post!

email

Related