Paso Robles News|Saturday, November 26, 2022
You are here: Home » Atascadero » Atascadero Greyhounds win CIF division championship
  • Follow Us!

Atascadero Greyhounds win CIF division championship 

Posted: 6:35 am, November 26, 2022 by Reporter Dick Mason

 

Atascadero Packed House

Friday night, the stands were packed on both sides of the field.

Team will learn over the weekend who they will play in regional championship

– The Atascadero Greyhounds beat Pioneer Valley 27-13 Friday night to win the CIF Championship in Division V.

The game was a rematch of a game in Santa Maria on Oct. 28, when the Panthers beat the Greyhounds 21-20.

Trey Cooks gets encouragement from Coach Vic Cooper

Trey Cooks gets encouragement from Coach Vic Cooper.

Friday night, the stands were packed on both sides of the field. The Panthers jumped out to a 13-0 lead in the first quarter. They capitalized on two Greyhound turnovers. In the second quarter, Kaleb Pryor scored on a 40-yard pass from QB Kane Cooks. The PAT was blocked by the Panthers. The score at half-time was Pioneer Valley 13, and Atascadero 6.

Touchdown reception by Kaleb Pryor

Touchdown reception by Kaleb Pryor

The second half was all Atascadero. In the third quarter, Atascadero recovered a fumble and took over on Pioneer Valley’s 41-yard line. Trey Cooks scored a rushing touchdown to tie the score at 13-13. The Greyhounds blocked an attempted field goal. The Greyhounds scored two more touchdowns in the fourth quarter to win 27-13. Kane Cooks scored on a quarterback keeper to make the score 19-13. Trey Cooks ran it in from one yard out for the final touchdown. Skyler Silva made both points after touchdown. Greyhounds on offense play

The Greyhounds win Division V in the Central Section. They will learn over the weekend who they will play in the regional championship. The winner of that game will play for the state championship.

 

Advertisement
Share To Social Media
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Comments

Posted in:  Atascadero, Sports, Top Stories