Atascadero insurance agent launches ‘Quotes for Good’ benefitting ALF Food Pantry

–The John Donovan State Farm Insurance Agency in Atascadero is launching a “Quotes for Good” program to benefit the ALF Food Pantry. Starting March 1, the agency will donate $10 for every auto and fire insurance quote completed during the month when the person calling for the quote says they are calling for the Quotes for Good program.

This program is one more way that Donovan and his team support the local community. “We hope,” said Donovan about Quotes for Good, “to provide 200 quotes and then donate $2000 to the ALF Food Bank.”

Formerly Atascadero Loaves and Fishes, the ALF Food Pantry is a 501(c) (3) nonprofit organization that has been providing groceries free of charge to the Atascadero community for more than 30 years. “County food banks demand has increased 154-percent since the pandemic began”, said Donovan, “We want to do our part to help the ALF Food Pantry meet the community’s growing need.”

The ALF Food Pantry distributes groceries and other household items to individuals and families who live in Atascadero, Templeton, Santa Margarita, Creston, and California Valley. In addition to groceries and household essentials, the pantry provides vouchers for propane (clients must have their own five-gallon tanks), adult job interview clothing, and children’s clothing.

“We love it when local businesses pitch in to help us,” said Linda Albright, ALF Food Pantry Board Secretary. “This is a great contribution that John and his team have taken on.”

To participate in Quotes for Good, call the John Donovan State Farm Insurance Agency in Atascadero at (805) 466-7744 for a quote for auto or fire insurance, and be sure to mention the Quotes for Good program or the ALF Food Pantry. The only caveat is that the agents cannot quote existing State Farm clients unless it’s for a product in their household that State Farm does not currently insure.

The ALF Food Pantry, located at 5411 El Camino Real in Atascadero, is open weekdays from 1-3 p.m. except for most holidays. Those in need are encouraged to stop by during those hours. Anyone with questions can call (805) 461-1504 or email: contact@atascaderoloaves.org.

Donovan has been operating the John Donovan State Farm Insurance Agency in Atascadero since 2007 and has been a Central Coast resident since 1990. “One of the things I’ve always had my eyes open for are opportunities to help the community and ALF has been an organization I’ve chosen to support from a business and personal standpoint for several years. We’re local and we support local businesses and organizations.”

