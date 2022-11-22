Atascadero kicks off holiday season with ‘Light up the Downtown’

Event coincides with ‘reverse parade’ at high school, art and wine tour downtown

– On Friday, Dec. 2, downtown Atascadero and Atascadero High School will be kicking off the holiday season with a special holiday lighting ceremony and celebration.

Festivities will kick off at 5:30 p.m. in the sunken gardens, with the annual countdown to light up historic city hall at “Light up the Downtown.” This year, expect holiday musical performances by the Fine Arts Academy Honor Choir and Atascadero Community Band.

Starting at 6 p.m., attendees can enjoy the traditional countdown to light up city hall with the mayor and city councilmembers, followed by Santa and Mrs. Claus making their way around the sunken gardens on the Model-A Firetruck. Santa and Mrs. Claus will be ready to visit with attendees on the steps of city hall facing the middle school.

There will be complimentary hay rides and hot chocolate from Lighthouse Coffee.

In addition to the evening festivities, the Atascadero Chamber of Commerce will be hosting the annual Art & Wine Tour with adult beverages available from a variety of merchants downtown. Tickets are available for purchase by going to atascaderochamber.org/events. Plan to purchase in advance to secure your ticket. Businesses will be decorated and open for holiday shopping and dining.

Atascadero High School will host its third annual “Glow, Shine, Sparkle Reverse Holiday Parade” from 5:30-8 p.m. along High School Hill. Each of the school clubs and organizations will be creating a standing float. These floats will be filled with lights to light up High School Hill for families to drive through and enjoy. The drive-through starts at Atascadero Ave. and travels up through High School Hill.

The next day, the Musical Holiday Walk Around the Lake will return at Atascadero Lake from 5:30 – 9 p.m. This special evening will offer caroling, musical groups, refreshments, and holiday decorations as attendees stroll around Atascadero Lake.

Atascadero residents will also once again be able to join in the fun of the holiday season with the “Trail of Lights” holiday lighting tour map offering an opportunity for residents to showcase their beautiful lights from Dec. 5 through 25. The deadline to enter in time for the contest is midnight on Dec. 5. Winners will be announced at Winter Wonderland on Dec. 9 at 5 p.m. To get registered, go to www.visitatascadero.com/trailoflights. It’s free to participate and if you don’t register in time for the contest, you can still register through Dec. 22.

For more information about all of the upcoming city and city-sponsored events in Atascadero, go to www.visitatascadero.com/events or call Atascadero Deputy City Manager Terrie Banish at (805) 470-3490 or email tbanish@atascadero.org.

If you are interested in helping students with their light-filled floats, contact kerrysherer@atasusd.org.

