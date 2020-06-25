Atascadero LakeFest canceled for 2020

Update posted June 25, 2020

–Atascadero LakeFest and Children’s Day in the Park has been canceled for 2020, and will return July 17, 20201.

Original story posted March 30, 2020

Atascadero LakeFest, Children’s Day in the Park will return July 18

–This year Friends of Atascadero Lake will be partnering with Link Family Resource Center and Center for Family Strengthening to present LakeFest 2020. The event will now be happening on July 18, at from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Atascadero Lake Park, located at 9305 Pismo Ave. in Atascadero. The event will be happening in conjunction with Children’s Day In The Park.

There will be events all day, starting at 10 a.m. There will be retail and food vendors, music, 50/50 raffle, cardboard boat construction and races, and a fishing derby. For information about becoming a vendor or to volunteer, visit https://www.friendsofatascaderolake.com/.

Bring the whole family to this free event and celebrate Atascadero Lake and learn about family support services in a beautiful setting.

