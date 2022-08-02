Atascadero Lakeside Wine Passports now discounted to $65

Passport holders enjoy tastings at wineries, breweries, cidery, olive oil tasting room, and more

– The Atascadero Chamber of Commerce has discounted the cost of its Lakeside Wine Passports to $65. Good until Dec. 31, there is still plenty of time to support North County businesses and enjoy tastings at 30 wineries, four breweries, two distilleries, one cidery, and two olive oil tasting rooms. One tasting is allowed per passport per person (no sharing is allowed). Passport holders will also receive complimentary corkage fees at participating restaurants and discounts at four local hotels and two retailers.

Aaron Smith, who recently relocated to Atascadero, said, “Without the passport, it would be hard to know where to begin sampling the wide range of excellent food and drink options in the area. The passport has given my wife and me a map to find new places and to start to try some of the delicious flavors along the central coast!”

Participating wineries include Aaron Hill, Ancient Peaks Winery, B&E Vineyard, Bianchi Winery, Black Hand Cellars, Broken Earth Winery, Cass Winery, Castoro Cellars, Chronic Cellars, Derby Wine Estates, Dubost Winery, Eberle Winery, Ecluse Wines, Hidden Oak Winery, Hoyt Family Vineyards, Hunt Cellars, J Dusi, Justin Vineyards & Winery, Kula Vineyards & Winery, Le Vigne, MEA Wine, Opolo, Peachy Canyon, Rava Wines, Ruby Cellars, Seven Angels Cellars, Steinbeck Vineyards & Winery, Tolo Cellars, Vina Robles, and Vintage Cowboy.

Participating breweries are Colony Mash Brewing Co., Dead Oak Brewing Company, Tent City Beer Company, and Wild Fields Brewhouse. Bethel Road, Bristols Cider House, and Forager at Central Coast Distillery also offer free tastings.

Passport holders receive free tastings at Groves on 41 Olive Oil and Olea Farms.

One-time complimentary corkage is offered at Don Q, Guest House Grill, La Donna’s, Nautical Cowboy, Union & Vine at SpringHill Suites, and at Streetside Ale House in Atascadero and Paso Robles.

Purchase a passport online at www.atascaderochamber.org or at the Atascadero Chamber of Commerce located at 6907 El Camino Real, Ste. A. For questions, call 805-466-2044.

