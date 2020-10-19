Paso Robles News|Monday, October 19, 2020
You are here: Home » Atascadero » Atascadero man among additional arrested in connection with SLO protest
  • Follow Us!

Atascadero man among additional arrested in connection with SLO protest 

Posted: 6:36 am, October 19, 2020 by News Staff

Photo of Robert Lastra from CHP.

–On Friday, the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney filed charges against six additional people in connection with their participation in the July protest in San Luis Obispo that overtook Highway 101.

Among them is Robert “Tony” Lastra Jr., 21, of Atascadero. Lastra is charged with false imprisonment and felony vandalism for allegedly throwing a skateboard at a silver BMW, breaking the car’s back window, and shattering glass onto a 4-year-old child who was in the back seat.

He was reportedly arrested in Atascadero Friday and was expected to be released on zero bail after being booked at San Luis Obispo County Jail, according to KSBY.

View the full KSBY story here for more information about the arrests.



Comments

Posted in:  Atascadero, Crime
About the author: News Staff

News staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote and edited this story from local contributors and press releases. Scott Brennan is the publisher of this newspaper and founder of Access Publishing. Connect with him on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, or follow his blog. He can be reached at scott@pasoroblesdailynews.com.