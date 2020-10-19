Atascadero man among additional arrested in connection with SLO protest

–On Friday, the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney filed charges against six additional people in connection with their participation in the July protest in San Luis Obispo that overtook Highway 101.

Among them is Robert “Tony” Lastra Jr., 21, of Atascadero. Lastra is charged with false imprisonment and felony vandalism for allegedly throwing a skateboard at a silver BMW, breaking the car’s back window, and shattering glass onto a 4-year-old child who was in the back seat.

He was reportedly arrested in Atascadero Friday and was expected to be released on zero bail after being booked at San Luis Obispo County Jail, according to KSBY.

View the full KSBY story here for more information about the arrests.

