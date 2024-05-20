Atascadero man arrested for assault with a deadly weapon

Altercation reportedly occurred between 16-year-old male and 39-year-old man over a stolen bicycle

– On Monday at approximately 11:25 a.m., the Atascadero Police Department responded to a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 6700 block of El Camino Real. Upon arrival, officers discovered a 16-year-old male suffering from a laceration to his left forearm. Preliminary investigations indicated that an altercation had occurred between the juvenile victim and an unidentified adult male over a reportedly stolen bicycle. During the confrontation, the adult suspect allegedly stabbed the victim in the forearm, causing a non-life-threatening injury.

The victim received initial treatment at the scene from the Atascadero Fire and Emergency Services before being transported by a parent to a nearby hospital for further medical care.

Following a search, officers located a suspect matching the description in the 5700 block of El Camino Real. The suspect, 39-year-old Markus Hales of Atascadero, was apprehended without incident. Hales was transported to the San Luis Obispo County Jail and booked on charges of assault with a deadly weapon.

This investigation is ongoing. The Atascadero Police Department urges anyone with information regarding this incident to contact them at (805) 461-5051.

