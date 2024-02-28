Atascadero man dies in OHV crash at Oceano Dunes

– Taylor Brard, a 31-year-old resident of Atascadero, died in a recreational off-highway vehicle (OHV) crash on Sunday afternoon at the Oceano Dunes State Vehicular Recreation Area, as reported by multiple sources.

At approximately 2 p.m. on Sunday, park ranger staff received notification of an OHV crash near post 22 on the park’s Sand Highway.

Upon arrival at the scene, rangers discovered a side-by-side OHV on its side at the bottom of a large bowl, with evident damage to the roll cage.

Two other adult men were present at the incident site, and no additional vehicles were involved, reports say.

Bystanders initiated CPR on the OHV driver, subsequently transferring care to rangers and Cal Fire, who promptly arrived to aid in life-saving efforts, according to reports.

Around 2:40 p.m., Cal Fire pronounced the driver deceased, while the passenger was airlifted to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

No further information is available at this time.

Share To Social Media