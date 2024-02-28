Paso Robles News|Wednesday, February 28, 2024
You are here: Home » Top Stories » Atascadero man dies in OHV crash at Oceano Dunes
  • Follow Us!

Atascadero man dies in OHV crash at Oceano Dunes 

Posted: 6:56 am, February 28, 2024 by News Staff

– Taylor Brard, a 31-year-old resident of Atascadero, died in a recreational off-highway vehicle (OHV) crash on Sunday afternoon at the Oceano Dunes State Vehicular Recreation Area, as reported by multiple sources.

At approximately 2 p.m. on Sunday, park ranger staff received notification of an OHV crash near post 22 on the park’s Sand Highway.

Upon arrival at the scene, rangers discovered a side-by-side OHV on its side at the bottom of a large bowl, with evident damage to the roll cage.

Two other adult men were present at the incident site, and no additional vehicles were involved, reports say.

Bystanders initiated CPR on the OHV driver, subsequently transferring care to rangers and Cal Fire, who promptly arrived to aid in life-saving efforts, according to reports.

Around 2:40 p.m., Cal Fire pronounced the driver deceased, while the passenger was airlifted to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

No further information is available at this time.

 

Share To Social Media
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Comments

Posted in:  Top Stories
About the author: News Staff

The news staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote or edited this story from local contributors and press releases. The news staff can be reached at info@pasoroblesdailynews.com.