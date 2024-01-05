Atascadero man killed in traffic collision involving semi truck

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Identity of the man has not yet been released

– A fatal collision occurred early Wednesday morning on Highway 99 near Highway 119 in Bakersfield, resulting in the death of an Atascadero man, as reported by KGET Bakersfield.

The California Highway Patrol received notification of the incident at approximately 3:31 a.m.

The driver of a northbound semi-truck, traveling in the slow lane at a speed of approximately 55 mph, collided with a 43-year-old man driving a Toyota Prius in the same vicinity, the report says.

The circumstances surrounding whether the Prius was moving in the slow lane or stationary on the shoulder are not immediately known.

The semi-truck struck the rear end of the Prius for unknown reasons. Both vehicles then came to a stop on the right shoulder, and the Prius driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Identities of those involved have not yet been released. The involvement of alcohol or drugs remains uncertain at this time. The California Highway Patrol is actively investigating the details of this collision.

Share To Social Media