Atascadero Mayor Pro Tem Susan Funk announces bid for county supervisor

New district boundary map passed last week

– Susan Funk, currently the Mayor Pro Tem of Atascadero, has announced her intention to run for 5th District County Supervisor in San Luis Obispo County in 2024.

The map of supervisor districts has been in flux since the 2020 Census. The radically altered map used in 2022 elections was challenged in court. Settlement of that lawsuit brought the issue back to the board, where an ordinance to change supervisorial district boundaries was passed Tuesday afternoon, April 18. Because of the restoration of a fair map, voters from Atascadero and Santa Margarita to Cal Poly (where so many Atascadero residents work) and out to Carrizo Plains will get to play a key role, again, in securing our county’s future by electing a successor or replacement for 5th District Supervisor Debbie Arnold on March 5, 2024.

Funk was elected to the Atascadero City Council in 2018, and re-elected in 2022.

“As an Atascadero City Council Member, I have been working extensively countywide to tackle issues that cities can’t solve alone,” says Funk.

Funk has worked extensively with county staff, business, and community leaders, elected officials, and key staff throughout the county to develop a bold, coordinated, and strategic effort on homelessness. “We need responsible, responsive, fact-based leadership at the county level to support our cities and rural residents,” she says, “I get people working together to deliver real solutions.”

Funk’s priorities for San Luis Obispo County include:

Championing responsive, responsible government that listens to people and works from the facts

Implementing real solutions on homelessness

Expanding next-generation housing to support families and promote business growth

Ensuring public safety

Ensuring a sustainable water supply for the future

While serving on the Atascadero City Council, Funk has championed funding for public safety and worked collaboratively with her colleagues to promote Atascadero’s economic development and growing downtown vibrancy. Countywide, Funk spearheaded the development of the SLO Countywide Plan to Address Homelessness 2022-27 that was approved unanimously by the board of supervisors in August 2022 with the support of a broad group of stakeholders (cities and county, non-profit service providers, citizens, business leaders and persons with lived experience of homelessness). She also oversees the implementation of the homelessness plan as chairperson of the SLO County Homeless Services Oversight Council. She has also worked to protect the water supply as an executive committee member of the Atascadero Basin Groundwater Sustainability Agency.

For more information about Funk and her campaign, please visit https://funkforsloco.com/.

