North County summer camp openings still available

Camps start mid-June

– Boys & Girls Clubs of Mid Central Coast announced that spaces are still available for its summer camps at the Atascadero and Paso Robles – Flamson Clubs. These camps offer various activities, including games, crafts, science activities, and outdoor play. The Atascadero Club, located at 6100 Olmeda Avenue, begins its all-day summer program on June 13. The Flamson Club in Paso Robles, located at 600 26th Street, starts on June 12. The camps run Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. for $600 per child for the entire summer.

Extended Learning Opportunity Program-funded camp registrations are available at the Atascadero Club for youth in grades TK through sixth who qualify. Other financial assistance options are also offered. Families can sign up at www.centralcoastkids.org/join.

For more information about the summer camp or funding availability, contact the Atascadero Club at (805) 635-1358 or the Flamson Club in Paso Robles at (805) 257-3088.

Founded in 1966, Boys & Girls Clubs of Mid Central Coast serve children aged TK through 18, providing after-school tutoring, mentoring, and access to healthy activities. The organization operates club sites in Atascadero, Creston, Guadalupe, Paso Robles, San Luis Obispo, Santa Maria, and Shandon.

