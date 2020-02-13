Paso Robles News|Friday, February 14, 2020
You are here: Home » Atascadero » Atascadero Performing Arts Center Mardi Gras-themed fundraiser happening Feb. 22
  • Follow Us!

Atascadero Performing Arts Center Mardi Gras-themed fundraiser happening Feb. 22 

Posted: 10:09 am, February 13, 2020 by News Staff


–The Atascadero Performing Arts Center will be hosting a special Mardi-Gras themed fundraising event on Feb. 22 from 6-10 p.m. at Fellowship Hall Community Church located at 5850 Rosario Avenue in Atascadero. There will be music by the Martin Paris Band, Chef Charlie’s Jambalaya, Central Coast beer and wine, dancing, and a silent auction. Proceeds raised will help support the Performing Arts Center and the annual Dancing with Our Stars event.

Tickets $50 per person and can be purchased here.

Subscribe to daily news



Join our 5,850 daily email subscribers



Share this post!Share on Facebook

Facebook

Tweet about this on Twitter

Twitter

Comments

Posted in:  Atascadero
About the author: News Staff

News staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote and edited this story from local contributors and press releases. Scott Brennan is the publisher of this newspaper and founder of Access Publishing. Connect with him on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, or follow his blog. He can be reached at scott@pasoroblesdailynews.com.