Atascadero Performing Arts Center Mardi Gras-themed fundraiser happening Feb. 22



–The Atascadero Performing Arts Center will be hosting a special Mardi-Gras themed fundraising event on Feb. 22 from 6-10 p.m. at Fellowship Hall Community Church located at 5850 Rosario Avenue in Atascadero. There will be music by the Martin Paris Band, Chef Charlie’s Jambalaya, Central Coast beer and wine, dancing, and a silent auction. Proceeds raised will help support the Performing Arts Center and the annual Dancing with Our Stars event.

Tickets $50 per person and can be purchased here.

