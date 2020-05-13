Paso Robles News|Wednesday, May 13, 2020
You are here: Home » Business » Atascadero photographer offering discount for cap and gown graduation photos
  • Follow Us!

Atascadero photographer offering discount for cap and gown graduation photos 

Posted: 2:19 am, May 13, 2020 by News Staff
atascadero graduation photos

Cal Poly graduate, Michelle Renolayan

–Dennis Swanson, owner of Studio 101 West Photography in Atascadero, is offering a discount on  8 x 10 color cap and gown photographs for 2020 graduates. The idea came to Swanson upon learning his own daughter was not going to have a graduation ceremony because of the COVID-19 pandemic, “no pomp and circumstances, no celebration, and no parties.”

Swanson first offered 83 free cap and gown photos. “Those were booked right away,” said Swanson. “So I decided to continue the offer at a discount so kids can at least have some kind of memory. It’s a little bit I can do.”

To make an appointment, click the green “Book a paid cap & gown session” button on the Studio 101 West Photography home page.

Appointments for the discounted photographs start Wed June 10. Swanson said he’ll add more sessions as needed. Graduates bring their own caps and gowns.

 

 

 

[mailchimpsf_form]

Share this post!Share on Facebook

Facebook

Tweet about this on Twitter

Twitter

Comments

Posted in:  Business, COVID-19
About the author: News Staff

News staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote and edited this story from local contributors and press releases. Scott Brennan is the publisher of this newspaper and founder of Access Publishing. Connect with him on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, or follow his blog. He can be reached at scott@pasoroblesdailynews.com.