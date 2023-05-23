Atascadero Police Association endorses candidate for supervisor

Atascadero Mayor Heather Moreno is running for the newly drawn District 5 seat

– Heather Moreno, the Mayor of Atascadero and candidate for San Luis Obispo County Supervisor, this week announced she has received the endorsement of the Atascadero Police Association (APA).

In announcing the endorsement, APA President Scott Pipan stated, “Heather has been a valuable partner for Atascadero Police Officers while serving as mayor. She truly understands the needs of our law enforcement officers and has always put public safety first. We are confident she will likewise be a strong advocate for local law enforcement while serving on the Board of Supervisors and she has our full endorsement in her campaign.”

Moreno was appointed to the Atascadero City Council in 2012, elected in 2014, elected mayor in 2018, and re-elected mayor in 2020 and 2022. Under Moreno’s leadership, the City of Atascadero fully funded and staffed its police department, invested in infrastructure repairs and improvements, worked collaboratively with community organizations to help tackle the homelessness crisis, and brought new jobs and economic development to the city, according to Moreno.

Moreno previously announced support from law enforcement officials including Sheriff Ian Parkinson and District Attorney Dan Dow.

Moreno is running for the newly drawn District 5 seat, which includes the City of Atascadero, part of the City of San Luis Obispo, and the unincorporated communities stretching to the county’s eastern border. The seat is currently held by Supervisor Debbie Arnold, who has announced she is not seeking reelection.

For more about Moreno and her campaign, visit heatherforslo.com.

Share To Social Media