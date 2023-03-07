Paso Robles News|Tuesday, March 7, 2023
You are here: Home » Atascadero » Atascadero Police investigating armed robbery at Wendy’s
Atascadero Police investigating armed robbery at Wendy’s 

Posted: 10:59 am, March 7, 2023 by News Staff

Suspect remains at-large

– At approximately 5:35 a.m. this morning, Atascadero Police officers were called to investigate an armed robbery at Wendy’s, located in the 8600 block of Curbaril Avenue. According to police, a female victim reported being robbed at gunpoint by a male suspect who then fled the scene on foot.

Upon arrival, officers contacted the victim, who had just arrived to work at the fast-food chain. The suspect, described as a Hispanic male approximately 30 years old with black hair, approached the victim and produced a handgun. He then held her at gunpoint and stole her purse before fleeing north from the location. Fortunately, the victim was not injured during the incident.

The Atascadero Police Investigations Unit is now conducting a follow-up investigation to apprehend the suspect. They are asking anyone with information regarding the incident to contact the Atascadero Police Department at 805-461-5051.

This is a developing story, and more information will be provided as it becomes available.

 

Comments

News Staff

The news staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote or edited this story from local contributors and press releases. The news staff can be reached at info@pasoroblesdailynews.com.