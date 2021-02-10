Paso Robles News|Wednesday, February 10, 2021
You are here: Home » Top Stories » Atascadero police say human remains discovered are likely Native American
  • Follow Us!

Atascadero police say human remains discovered are likely Native American 

Posted: 10:55 am, February 10, 2021 by News Staff

Atascadero police say human remains discovered are likely Native American
–On Tuesday, the Atascadero Police Department responded to reports of skeletal remains found at a house under construction on Acacia Road.

When police arrived on the scene they had found that the contractor had dug up what looked like human remains. The police immediately called in an anthropologist who said they were likely Native American human remains. Since this discovery, the police have turned the case over to the anthropologist and the Coroners Division of the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office for further investigation.

Based on the totality of the scene, along with items found with the remains, the incident does not appear to be foul play, police say.

If there are any questions or further information regarding these findings, please contact the Atascadero Police Department at (805) 461-5051.



Share this post!
Share on Facebook

Facebook

Tweet about this on Twitter

Twitter

Email this to someone

email

Comments

Posted in:  Top Stories
About the author: News Staff

News staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote and edited this story from local contributors and press releases. Scott Brennan is the publisher of this newspaper and founder of Access Publishing. Connect with him on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, or follow his blog. He can be reached at scott@pasoroblesdailynews.com.