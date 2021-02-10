Atascadero police say human remains discovered are likely Native American



–On Tuesday, the Atascadero Police Department responded to reports of skeletal remains found at a house under construction on Acacia Road.

When police arrived on the scene they had found that the contractor had dug up what looked like human remains. The police immediately called in an anthropologist who said they were likely Native American human remains. Since this discovery, the police have turned the case over to the anthropologist and the Coroners Division of the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office for further investigation.

Based on the totality of the scene, along with items found with the remains, the incident does not appear to be foul play, police say.

If there are any questions or further information regarding these findings, please contact the Atascadero Police Department at (805) 461-5051.

