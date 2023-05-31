Atascadero Professional Firefighters endorse candidate for supervisor

Local 3600 represents the men and women who serve in the Atascadero Fire Department

– Atascadero Mayor Heather Moreno has announced that she has received the endorsement of the Atascadero Professional Firefighters, IAFF Local 3600, in her campaign for San Luis Obispo County Supervisor. Local 3600 represents the men and women who serve in the Atascadero Fire Department.

“Heather Moreno’s collaborative approach to problem-solving and her ability to build strong relationships have been instrumental in fostering effective communication and cooperation between local government agencies and our firefighting community,” local 3600 President Zachariah Jackson stated, “She has been a tireless advocate for policies that prioritize public safety and emergency preparedness, always striving to provide us with the resources necessary to carry out our duties effectively. Heather Moreno’s integrity, compassion, and strong leadership qualities make her the ideal candidate to represent the residents of District 5 as their Supervisor.”

Moreno was appointed to the Atascadero City Council in 2012, elected in 2014, elected mayor in 2018, and re-elected mayor in 2020 and 2022. Under Moreno’s leadership, the City of Atascadero fully funded and staffed its police department, invested in infrastructure repairs and improvements, worked collaboratively with community organizations to help tackle the homelessness crisis, and brought new jobs and economic development to the city.

Moreno previously announced support from the Atascadero Police Association as well as local leaders like Supervisor Debbie Arnold, Supervisor John Peschong, and Assemblyman Jordan Cunningham (fmr).

Moreno is running for the District 5 seat on the Board of Supervisors, currently held by retiring Supervisor Debbie Arnold, and includes the City of Atascadero, part of the City of San Luis Obispo, and the unincorporated communities stretching to the county’s eastern border.

