Atascadero resident hospitalized after solo electric bicycle crash

– On Friday at approximately 7:20 p.m., a 42-year-old male, identified as James E. Johnson and a resident of Atascadero, was operating a Himiway electric bicycle on Carmel Rd, near the address 9541 Carmel Rd., westbound at an estimated speed of 25 mph.

Johnson was reportedly approaching a left turn in the roadway at a speed deemed unsafe for the prevailing conditions. He was unable to decelerate the electric bicycle to a safe speed necessary to navigate the turn, leading to a loss of control over it. Subsequently, the electric bicycle veered off the paved roadway onto the adjacent dirt shoulder. The electric bicycle toppled onto its right side and collided with the dirt shoulder.

Upon the impact, Johnson made contact with the dirt shoulder and was ejected from the seat of the electric bicycle. Johnson was not wearing a bicycle safety helmet during the incident, according to California Highway Patrol.

As a result of the crash, Johnson sustained road rash to the left side of his body and left arm. Additionally, he suffered an open tibia/fibula fracture to his right leg. Johnson was promptly transported by San Luis Ambulance to Sierra Vista Hospital for necessary medical treatment.

Neither drugs nor alcohol were determined to be contributing factors. The California Highway Patrol, Templeton Area office, is currently conducting an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash.

