Atascadero Rotary Club holds social gathering at local brewery

– Members of the Atascadero Rotary Club departed from their usual meeting venue, stepping into Colony Mash Brewing Co. for a recent social gathering.

Rotarians and community members gathered at the local brewery, providing the backdrop for an evening filled with camaraderie.

“We truly enjoyed the company, beverages, and pizza at Colony Mash Brewing Co. It was a change of scenery for our Rotary Club,” said Robert Borish, president of Atascadero Rotary.

The event highlighted the Atascadero Rotary Club’s commitment to fostering connections beyond the meeting room, showcasing the organization’s role in both local community building and global impact.

At the international level, Rotary Clubs collaborate to address global issues such as peace building, disease prevention, access to clean drinking water, community economic development, and basic education and literacy.

“We go beyond our local efforts,” shared club member Gaby Romo. “Rotary Clubs across the globe work together to bring about substantial change in areas that need it most. From eradicating diseases like polio to ensuring communities have clean water and supporting local farmers, we strive to make a global impact.”

Rotary’s emphasis on peace-building initiatives underscores the organization’s belief that sustainable change begins with fostering understanding and harmony among diverse communities. Disease prevention, particularly the ongoing global effort to eradicate polio, remains a cornerstone of Rotary’s mission.

“We focus on things that matter and strive to make a difference, not just locally but globally. Our commitment to peace, disease prevention, clean water, economic development, and education reflects our dedication to building a better world for all,” said club member Bob Tanaka.

The Atascadero Rotary Club encourages community members inspired to contribute to positive change to join the organization and become part of a worldwide network dedicated to making a real difference.

