Atascadero SEVPRO shares ‘4 tips on what to do when you have a water leak’

–SERVPRO in Atascadero water damage restoration specialists recently responded to the Atascadero City Hall to help with an emergency. Speaking of emergencies, what are some tips on what you can do when you have a water leak?

Turn off all faucets, showers, and hoses – Shut off all sources of water so that you can determine if there is an issue with the water supply in your home. If water is still running around the house, it could complicate your efforts to locate the source of the leak. Check your water meter – After all water sources are shut down, check if your water is still running. You can do this by locating the low-flow indicator on your water meter. Typically, the low-flow indicator is in the shape of a small triangle, star, or gear. For more on how to read your water meter. If the low-flow indicator is still spinning, that means that water is still running and you can confirm that you have a leak. Shut down your toilets – The most common culprit of non-damaging water leaks in your toilet. Try shutting down your toilets, one at a time, and checking your low-flow indicator after every shutdown. If the low-flow indicator stops spinning after you shut down a toilet, you have found your leak. If it continues to spin, try shutting down another toilet until the low-flow indicator stops spinning. Shut down other appliances one by one – If shutting down all of your toilets does not result in a static low-flow indicator, it means that your leak is coming from somewhere else. In order to find the leak, you can either shut down appliances one by one and continuously check the low-flow indicator, or you can simply call a plumber to identify the leak.

According to fire and water cleanup restoration specialists SERVPRO in Atascadero, you will want to make sure you have contacted your insurance company and they have assessed the damage before you perform significant cleanup! Be sure to wear rubber boots, rubber gloves, dust, and eye masks to minimize your chances of injury or infection.

Atascadero Water and Mold Damage Specialist SERVPRO offers service for customers from Morro Bay to King City and all of San Luis Obispo County who are experiencing issues with water damage, fire damage, or mold damage.

Always available 24 hours a day, seven days a week: (805) 674-5771.

