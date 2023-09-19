Atascadero State Hospital to host open house this week

Event offers an opportunity for community members to gain insights into the inner workings of a state hospital

– The Department of State Hospitals-Atascadero will be conducting its first-ever open house event on Thursday, Sept. 21, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event will take place in the large conference room situated within the administration building at DSH-Atascadero, located at 10333 El Camino Real in Atascadero.

The event offers an opportunity for community members to gain insights into the inner workings of a state hospital. Information booths will be set up, with staff available to discuss their career paths and provide general information about the various forms of treatment offered to patients at the facility.

Several disciplines involved in patient care will be represented at the event, including substance abuse services, vocational rehabilitation, education services, interfaith services, diversity, equity, & inclusion, trauma-informed care, transgender treatment advisory council, suicide prevention, employee peer support, and hospital police services.

Additionally, the local non-profit organization, Transitions Mental Health Association, will have a booth at the event.

