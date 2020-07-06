Atascadero Summer Concert Series goes virtual

–The City of Atascadero has announced the line-up of bands selected for the 2020 Saturday in the Park Summer/ Fall Concert Series starting July 11 through Oct. 3. The concerts will be presented in a digital format.

Enjoy from your own backyard, or plan a watch party with your family or friend group! The virtual concerts will be available live on KPRL AM 1230 from 6-7 p.m., as well as the city’s YouTube Channel, atascadero.org/YouTube, and Facebook Live on the Atascadero Recreation page @atascaderocs. The YouTube and Facebook Live streams will be broadcasted from 6-7:30 p.m.

The city says there might be an opportunity to host a couple of concerts at the bandstand, and will inform the public when this becomes available.

At this time, following are the current dates and band information:

Virtual Concert Schedule:

July 11 Martin Paris Band (Classic Rock/Country)

July 25 Garden Party (Folk Rock/60’s & 70’s)

August 1 The Jump Jax (Jump/Swing/Soul/R&B)

Bandstand Concert Schedule (*Pending State approval of large gatherings; more information will be provided at a later date on how to reserve a VIP spot at the Atascadero Lake Park Bandstand.)

Aug. 22 Brass Mash (Hard Pop Brass)

Aug. 29 The JD Project (Rock Blues)

Sept. 5 Chad Land Band (Classic Rock/Country)

Sept. 12 Dulcie Taylor Band (Roots Rock)

Sept. 19 925 Band (Pop/Rock/Funk)

(Sept. 26 – No Concert – Brew at the Zoo)

Oct. 3 Ghost/Monster (Rock-n-Roll)

