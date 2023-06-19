Atascadero Teen Center offering exercise club this summer

Two sessions available

– The City of Atascadero’s Teen Center will host two sessions of Teen Exercise Club this summer. Teens will meet up twice a week on Tuesdays and Thursdays for a one-hour workout from 1-2 p.m. in the dance room at the Colony Park Community Center. Sessions started June 13 and run through June 29, and then again from July 11 through July 27.

Teen Center Staff will lead participants in cardio conditioning and strength training with resistance bands, jump ropes, and exercise games, along with basic yoga for overall balance, flexibility, core strength, and mindful movements. Yoga mats, resistance bands, and jump ropes will be provided at each session. High-energy music will be played to help pump everyone up and get things started.

Registration cost is $60 for six sessions for Atascadero residents and includes a free Teen Center membership or membership renewal or $67.50 for non-residents. Registration can be done online at Atascadero.org or turned in at the front desk of the Colony Park Community Center located at 5599 Traffic Way, Monday through Friday between 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

