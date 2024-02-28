Atascadero to host International Women’s Day fireworks celebration

– At Her Table and the City of Atascadero are collaborating to present the nation’s first fireworks display solely dedicated to honoring women’s achievements worldwide. The event is scheduled for Mar. 8 in Atascadero’s Sunken Garden, presented in association with the City of Atascadero and the Atascadero Historical Society.

Free to the public, the event will include complimentary tours by the Atascadero Historical Society, offering insights into the Women’s Republic’s legacy and its impact on the city’s development. The tours will highlight Atascadero’s role as one of the first places where a woman could own land before gaining the right to vote, without the requirement of being married. Live music in front of City Hall and a fireworks display will symbolize the contributions of women to society.

Guests are encouraged to explore Atascadero’s local offerings, including dining, wineries, breweries, and restaurants. Accommodations can be found at (https://www.athertable.com/atascadero-hotels/) for those wishing to extend their visit.

Note that the event is contingent upon favorable weather conditions. Attendees are advised to stay informed on any updates or changes. For more information, visit (https://www.athertable.com/events/).

Join the celebration in Atascadero’s Sunken Garden on International Women’s Day for an evening of commemoration, education, and inspiration.

About At Her Table

In celebration of Women’s History Month, At Her Table brings together over 350 women-owned and co-owned businesses in San Luis Obispo County for Women’s Week, Mar. 1-10. The 10-day food and drink festival aims to celebrate women on the central coast of California.

Featuring over 40 events and dinners, the festival showcases the talent of local female chefs, mixologists, and winemakers. Explore special menu items, mixers, and dinners set against the backdrop of the region’s hills and vineyards. Visit https://www.athertable.com/ for more information on upcoming events and food specials.

