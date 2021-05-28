Atascadero Veterans Memorial Foundation prepares for annual Memorial Day Event



–The Veterans of Foreign War in Atascadero met Monday at the Faces of Freedom Memorial to plan a Memorial Day Ceremony to be held at noon on Monday, May 31. Dan Smith is coordinating a clean-up effort Saturday morning to prepare the Faces of Freedom for the Memorial Day Ceremony.

The event will be held at the Faces of Freedom with some measures to accommodate precautions for COVID. There will not be any booths at the Memorial Day Event for 2021.

Former Mayor Ray Johnson will be the featured speaker. A group of Vietnam Veterans will also be honored.

There will be a flyover by the Estrella War Birds at the outset of the meeting, which begins at 12 noon, Monday, May 31.

In Paso Robles, the Paso Robles District Cemetery canceled its annual Memorial Day event for the second year. There will be an avenue of flags for the community to drive through from Saturday through Monday. The cemetery is located at 45 Nacimiento Lake Drive.

