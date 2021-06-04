Atascadero woman takes a spin on Wheel of Fortune

Jennifer Idler won over 10k on the game show

–Jennifer Idler of Atascadero appeared on Wheel of Fortune Thursday night at 7:30 p.m., according to a report by local television station KSBY.

Idler came in second place and walked away with $10,700.

Hosted by Pat Sajak, Wheel of Fortune features three contestants who try to solve a puzzle by spinning the wheel and guessing letters in a word or phrase. For more information about the show visit their website at www.wheeloffortune.com.

