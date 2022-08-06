Attempted robbery reported at local bank

San Luis Obispo man arrested

– On Thursday at approximately 4:40 p.m., the San Luis Obispo Police Department responded to the Mechanics Bank located at 2276 Broad for a suspicious circumstances call. Through investigation, it was determined that Tyler Kenneth Ferguson, a 40-year-old resident of San Luis Obispo, had walked into the bank and presented a note demanding money. The bank did not suffer a loss, as Ferguson fled shortly after demanding the money. Bank employees were able to provide a detailed description of Ferguson to responding officers.

Based on the description provided by witnesses, Officers located Ferguson hiding in a nearby apartment complex. After he was positively identified, he was arrested and booked into the county jail for PC 664/211 Felony Attempted Robbery. No weapons were involved in the incident.

This is an active investigation. If you witnessed the incident, or have any information, call (805) 781-7312 and reference case number 220804079.

