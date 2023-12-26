Auditions announced for Fiddler on the Roof production

Auditions taking place Jan. 20 in King City

– King City theater production company SOL Treasures invites aspiring performers to audition for its upcoming production of “Fiddler on the Roof.” The final round of auditions is open to individuals aged 18 and above, as well as parent/child combos. Rehearsals are scheduled to commence on March 4, leading up to the performances scheduled from May 4 to May 11.

Auditions will take place on Saturday, Jan. 20, at the Robert Stanton Theatre, King City High School, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Participants are required to prepare a 30-60 second audition song and bring their own track. A Bluetooth speaker will be provided. Participants should dress appropriately for dancing and wear close-toed shoes.

“Fiddler on the Roof” is a community production that welcomes individuals ages 10 and above to be part of this historic and beautiful rendition. The production focuses on universal connections, the shared human experience, and the transformative power of love in various forms. The play underscores the resilience of love and the support that family provides through both challenges and triumphs.

For more information, interested individuals can visit soltreasures.com/theater or contact Sol Treasures at (831) 386-1381.

