Auditions open for upcoming youth production of The Wizard of Oz

Local actors aged nine to 18 are invited to attend auditions

– The Paso Robles Youth Arts Center has announced the opening of auditions for its latest production, The Wizard of Oz. Auditions will be held on May 23 or May 24 from 4 – 5:30 p.m. Actors aged nine to 18 are invited to attend either day. Participants do not have to be current youth arts students.

Sign up for the auditions here. Actors must sign up to attend.

In a new adaptation celebrating the original novel, The Wizard of Oz is full of whimsy, humor, and suspense. After being swept up in a mid-western cyclone, Dorothy lands in the magical Oz. With Scarecrow, Tinman, and the Lion, Dorothy embarks on a journey through Oz’s many kingdoms in search of a way back to Kansas. On their adventure, Dorothy and her new friends learn about themselves and what being home means.

Amanda Thayer is the artistic director, Claire Edmonds is the show director, and Ryan Flores is the technical director and production coordinator.

Show schedules

Friday, July 28: 6 p.m.

Saturday, July 29: 2 and 6 p.m.

Friday, August 4: 6 p.m.

Saturday, August 5: 2 and 6 p.m.

About the Paso Robles Youth Arts Center

The Paso Robles Youth Arts Center is a non-profit organization founded in 1998 by artist and philanthropist, Donna Berg. Her vision was to provide all children in Paso Robles and surrounding areas a safe place to learn about and participate in the arts, regardless of their socio-economic status.

The center has provided children ages 5 to 18 with free classes in the visual and performing arts for 23 years. In full operation, it offers 50+ classes per week, fills approximately 3,000 student seats, and serves 700 individual students per year. They rely entirely on donations, private and public funding, grants, and scholarships. For information regarding donating, volunteering, attending performances, fundraisers, or classes, call (805) 238-5825 or visit pryoutharts.org.

