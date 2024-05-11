Paso Robles News|Saturday, May 11, 2024
Solar storm creates rare light display in North County 

Posted: 7:52 am, May 11, 2024 by News Staff
Aurora in California? Extreme geomagnetic storm creates rare display

Photo posted to Atascadero Everything Facebook group by Kim Patrick Noyes.

Aurora borealis spotted in San Luis Obispo County

– A rare display of the northern lights, also known as the aurora borealis, was visible across much of the United States on the night of May 10, 2024, including as far south as California. This was due to an extreme geomagnetic storm, rated G5 – the highest level, caused by a series of powerful solar flares and coronal mass ejections from the Sun.

Photo posted to PRotect Paso Facebook group by Kate Hunter

This was the strongest geomagnetic storm to hit Earth since the Halloween Storm of 2003, and the first time in over 20 years that the northern lights were visible from such southern latitudes in the U.S., according to this Space.com report.

Photo by local photographer Trisha Butcher.

“I cannot believe we got such a great view of this tonight! We definitely did light chasing to get the best views!” said Heather Jessica Elisarraras, San Miguel

Photo posted to Facebook by Anthony Elisarraras.

 

Comments

Posted in:  Top Stories
