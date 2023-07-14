Australian brand launches wine made from Paso Robles grapes

Paso Ink marks the first US wine for the brand

– Accolade Wines, the largest producer of wine in Australia, has announced the launch of its inaugural vintage of Grant Burge Paso Ink Cabernet Sauvignon (SRP $20). One of the most recognized wine brands from the Barossa region of Australia, Grant Burge dates back to the 1800s when the family planted its roots in the Barossa Valley, inspiring five generations of devoted vignerons. As its first wine from outside of Australia, Paso Ink marks a new chapter for the brand in the US market.

Inspired by its “Australian roots and Californian pioneering spirit,” the Grant Burge Paso Ink hails from Paso Robles AVA fruit. Paso Ink includes fruit from more than a dozen local growers. The average elevation of these vines is 800 feet and the soils are predominantly calcareous based.

Accolade Wines tapped native Californian winemaker Ashley Leon, alongside Grant Burge Chief Winemaker Craig Stansborough, to create this wine. “It is an honor to be at the forefront of this pivotal era for Grant Burge and exciting to work with this beautiful fruit from such a unique growing region which I consider home,” said Leon who holds a degree in wine and viticulture from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo.

“I am thrilled to launch Accolade Wines’ first US wine from Grant Burge. As the wine industry evolves, it is a priority for us to offer a premium quality wine from an increasingly important California wine region that delivers a flavor profile relevant to the US consumer today. I am enormously proud of our global portfolio and am excited to have Paso Ink in our lineup of premium offerings,” said Enrique Morgan, managing director of The Americas, Accolade Wines.

True to its namesake, Paso Ink is intensely inky in color as it is opulent and powerful on the palate. Paso Ink offers consumers premium packaging cues with a vibrant and contemporary label that features an abstract gold ink splatter, reflecting the intensity and vibrancy of the wine. Paso Ink is distributed nationally and is available in all major US markets.

For more information about Accolade wines, visit: https://accoladewines.com/

For more information about Grant Burge, visit: https://accoladewines.com/brands/grant-burge/

