Authorities arrest 20-year-old for child exploitation

–On Sept. 25 of 2020, deputies from the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a report of a suspected criminal act in Los Osos. It was learned that a minor resident of San Luis Obispo County was contacted on the internet via an online gaming platform and lewd images were sent to the victim.

An initial report was taken and ultimately forwarded to the San Luis Obispo County Counter Human Trafficking Team, a team comprised of investigators from the Sheriff’s Special Operations Unit and the District Attorney’s Office Bureau of Investigation, who assumed investigative responsibility for the continuing investigation.

As a result of the ongoing investigation, detectives learned that an individual eventually identified as 20-year-old Jordan Fields from Columbus, Indiana was the person responsible for sending the obscene material.

The San Luis Obispo County Counter Human Trafficking Team, in cooperation with the Federal Bureau of Investigation in Santa Maria as well as a Federal Bureau of Investigation field office in Indiana, along with the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office, Indiana continued investigative efforts.

As a result of this collaborative investigation, Fields was contacted and interviewed by investigators from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (Indiana) and the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office on Dec. 13 in Columbus, Indiana. Fields was taken into custody and booked into the Bartholomew County Jail for charges surrounding child exploitation and possession of child pornography.

Criminal proceedings are pending in Bartholomew County, Indiana and the investigation is ongoing.

