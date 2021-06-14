Paso Robles News|Tuesday, June 15, 2021
Authorities continue Salinas River clean up project 

Posted: 7:30 am, June 14, 2021 by News Staff

Authorities continue Salinas River clean up project

Over 31,000 lbs of trash and discarded materials were removed so far in June

–The Paso Robles Police Department Community Action Team is facilitating cleanup within the Salinas Riverbed due to high fire risk, trash accumulation, and sanitation concerns.

From June 1 through June 4, approximately 14,260 pounds of trash and discarded materials were removed at a cost of $5,140. From June 7 through June 10, approximately 17,200 pounds of trash and discarded materials were removed at a cost of $7,430.

This is an ongoing project due to the large area of the riverbed that resides within Paso Robles City limits. See more photos and the embedded post from the Paso Robles Police Department below:

Comments

