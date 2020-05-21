Authorities detain potentially suicidal subject in Cayucos



–On Thursday at approximately 3 p.m., San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to a missing person call regarding a 51-year-old female from Los Osos. Family members were concerned because the woman had reportedly made suicidal statements and was in possession of a handgun.

At approximately 3 p.m., the woman’s vehicle was located by deputies near the intersection of Cayucos Drive and North Ocean Avenue in Cayucos. The woman could be seen inside the vehicle. Because of “public safety concerns about the woman harming herself or others,” the street was blocked off and those in the immediate area were evacuated.

A perimeter was set up around the vehicle. Deputies, along with a Behavioral Health specialist with the Sheriff’s Community Action Team, attempted to contact the woman by cellphone, text, and PA announcements, but the woman refused to cooperate.

At approximately 4:15 p.m., the woman started the vehicle and attempted to drive off, but was blocked by a State Parks vehicle. The woman then exited the vehicle and was detained. A handgun was found in the vehicle. The woman was placed on a 72-hour mental health hold and turned over to County Behavioral Health.

