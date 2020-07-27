Authorities investigate case of human foot found in North County
–The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office has launched an investigation after a human foot was found near Templeton, according to a report by KSBY.
The foot was reportedly found off Santa Rita Rd. on Sunday morning. Detectives were seen searching the area of the 2800 block of Santa Rita Rd. around 9:30 a.m. on Sunday, according to the report.
No further details are available at this time. To view the story on KSBY, click here.
