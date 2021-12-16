Authorities investigate student report of potential weapons at Lewis Middle School

District says there is no threat to students or the school site

– Paso Robles Joint Unified School District released statements today regarding an investigation into a report of a student overhearing another student talk about a weapon at Lewis Middle School but the district says there is no threat to other students or the school site.

The district sent out the following notice about the investigation:

Parents and guardians:

Yesterday afternoon a student at Lewis Middle overheard another student mention a weapon. The student reported what they heard to school staff. PRJUSD staff and Paso Robles Police Department immediately began an investigation. At no time was there a report of a threat to other students or the school site. The investigation has been concluded. We have thoroughly followed up with all students and parents involved with this incident and emphasized that talking about weapons at school is inappropriate and contributes to an unsafe and stressful feeling at school. Although this comment was in reference to a video game, please make sure your child refrains from conversations regarding weapons or threats that can be misinterpreted. We applaud the student who came forward, as students are encouraged to say something when they hear or see something that could impact our school safety. We also want to thank PRPD for its partnership and dedication to keeping our community safe.

-Paso Schools

“We are truly appreciative of our partnership with PRPD, our school site staff’s dedication to their students,” said Deputy Superintendent Jen Gaviola, “We also appreciate the student who came forward, following the direction of ‘if you see or hear something, always say something to an adult.'”

