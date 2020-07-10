Paso Robles News|Friday, July 10, 2020
You are here: Home » Top Stories » Authorities searching for runaway juvenile from Paso Robles area
  • Follow Us!

Authorities searching for runaway juvenile from Paso Robles area 

Posted: 6:07 pm, July 9, 2020 by News Staff

–The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office and Child Welfare Services are attempting to locate 16-year-old runaway juvenile Hayley Perucca to “check on her welfare and place her in a safe and protective environment.” They say that Perucca is the victim of child endangerment and has been missing since May 22 of this year.

Perucca was not at her residence in rural Paso Robles when the investigation began and has not been seen since. Perucca is possibly in the Paso Robles area with friends.

Perucca is described as a white, female juvenile, 5′ 03″ tall, 145 pounds, with brown hair, and brown eyes.

Perucca’s family has been reportedly uncooperative during the investigation and we are requesting the public’s assistance at this time.

If anyone has information on her whereabouts, please contact the sheriff’s office at (805) 781-4550 or child welfare services at (805) 781-KIDS (5437).



Comments

Posted in:  Top Stories
About the author: News Staff

News staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote and edited this story from local contributors and press releases. Scott Brennan is the publisher of this newspaper and founder of Access Publishing. Connect with him on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, or follow his blog. He can be reached at scott@pasoroblesdailynews.com.