Police seek public’s help to identify suspects in counterfeit money case at local Target

– Paso Robles police have released images of two women who allegedly used counterfeit $20 bills at the local Target store on Dec. 14. The incident occurred at the Target situated near the intersection of Highway 101 and Highway 46, according to a social media post from the Paso Robles Police Department. Authorities are seeking public assistance in identifying the suspects.

Security cameras at the store captured photographs of the individuals involved. Police are urging retailers to take precautions and be vigilant against counterfeit currency.

Investigators recommend businesses:

Train employees on what to look for and how to respond if they come across someone trying to pass counterfeit money.

Inspect all cash. Inspect the color, size and texture of the bill. If it feels off, it probably is.

Use counterfeit detection tools such as a counterfeit detection pen.

Display signage to show your vigilance against counterfeiters.

Individuals with any information related to the alleged incident or the identity of the suspects are urged to contact the police department at (805) 237-6464.

