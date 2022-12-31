Paso Robles News|Saturday, December 31, 2022
Authorities seek held identifying vandalism, assault suspect 

Posted: 7:09 am, December 31, 2022 by News Staff

Anyone with information should contact the police department

– The Atascadero Police Department team is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying the person depicted in this photo. The department seeks to bring him in and question him regarding a series of felony vandalisms and an assault that occurred earlier this week.

Anyone with information should contact the police department at (805) 461-5051 and reference case #22-3153.

The police department posted the following announcement and shared photos on its Facebook page:

Posted in:  Atascadero, Crime
