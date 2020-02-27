Update: Missing Paso Robles man located

Update posted Thursday, 10:30 a.m.

–Jacob Maine has been found, according to the Paso Robles Police Department. They have not released any further details at this time.

Original story posted Thursday, 7:30 a.m.

Authorities seek help from public in search for missing Paso Robles man

–The Paso Robles Police Department is asking the public for help in their search for missing Paso Robles man Jacob Maine.

Police say Jacob Maine was last seen at the Rodeo Bar in Paso Robles on Tuesday. Maine was thought to be last headed to Atascadero. He frequents the local bars to play pool competitively and has not been seen or heard by family and friends since ￼that evening, according to police.

If you have any information in regards to his whereabouts, contact the Paso Robles Police Department at (805) 237-6464.

