Paso Robles News|Thursday, February 27, 2020
You are here: Home » Top Stories » Update: Missing Paso Robles man located
  • Follow Us!

Update: Missing Paso Robles man located 

Posted: 7:47 am, February 27, 2020 by News Staff

Update posted Thursday, 10:30 a.m.

–Jacob Maine has been found, according to the Paso Robles Police Department. They have not released any further details at this time.

 

Original story posted Thursday, 7:30 a.m.

Authorities seek help from public in search for missing Paso Robles man

missing Paso Robles man Jacob Maine

Missing Paso Robles man Jacob Maine. Photo posted to Paso Robles Police Department Facebook.

–The Paso Robles Police Department is asking the public for help in their search for missing Paso Robles man Jacob Maine.

Police say Jacob Maine was last seen at the Rodeo Bar in Paso Robles on Tuesday. Maine was thought to be last headed to Atascadero. He frequents the local bars to play pool competitively and has not been seen or heard by family and friends since ￼that evening, according to police.

If you have any information in regards to his whereabouts, contact the Paso Robles Police Department at (805) 237-6464.

Subscribe to daily news



Join our 5,850 daily email subscribers



Share this post!Share on Facebook

Facebook

Tweet about this on Twitter

Twitter

Comments

Posted in:  Top Stories
About the author: News Staff

News staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote and edited this story from local contributors and press releases. Scott Brennan is the publisher of this newspaper and founder of Access Publishing. Connect with him on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, or follow his blog. He can be reached at scott@pasoroblesdailynews.com.