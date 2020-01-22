Authorities seek information regarding overnight burglary of antique store

–Monday morning at 9:47 a.m. Morro Bay Police Officers were dispatched to the Hwy 41 Antique Mall, regarding a burglary that occurred overnight. It was discovered that unknown suspects forced entry to the business by cutting a large hole in the south/east rear wall. Multiple jewelry items were taken from locked display cabinets throughout the building.

MBPD is asking for assistance from the community in reporting any information related to the incident or suspicious activity seen in the area within the time frame mentioned above. If you have any information, please contact Senior Officer Stuart of the Morro Bay Police Department at 805-772-6225.

