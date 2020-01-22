Paso Robles News|Wednesday, January 22, 2020
Authorities seek information regarding overnight burglary of antique store 

Posted: 6:40 am, January 22, 2020 by News Staff

–Monday morning at 9:47 a.m. Morro Bay Police Officers were dispatched to the Hwy 41 Antique Mall, regarding a burglary that occurred overnight. It was discovered that unknown suspects forced entry to the business by cutting a large hole in the south/east rear wall. Multiple jewelry items were taken from locked display cabinets throughout the building.

Hwy 41 Antique Mall

MBPD is asking for assistance from the community in reporting any information related to the incident or suspicious activity seen in the area within the time frame mentioned above. If you have any information, please contact Senior Officer Stuart of the Morro Bay Police Department at 805-772-6225.

Comments

