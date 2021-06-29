Paso Robles News|Tuesday, June 29, 2021
Authorities to conduct drone flights over Salinas River 

Posted: 6:23 am, June 29, 2021 by News Staff

Program will be used to gather information about potential fires

Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services will be conducting periodic drone flights in the Salinas riverbed to increase wildfire situational awareness.

The drone is equipped with visual and thermal imaging cameras that provide real-time video and data transmission to the fire department. The drone technology will be used for a variety of situations to include hot-spot identification, campfires, and aerial mapping. At this time, the drone will only be utilized in the Salinas Riverbed. This technology will assist us in the early detection of fires, containment, and extinguishment.

With the addition of this tool, the fire department is able to gain a new level of situational awareness. The use of drones in the Salinas Riverbed will help in mitigating the community’s fire risk. The fire department’s drone program will not be utilized to monitor members of the public or provide surveillance for law enforcement purposes.

Comments

