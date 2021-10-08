‘Autumn’ by Ali Smith is Paso Robles Library’s featured book for November

‘Autumn’ is an unforgettable story about aging, time and love

– Join the Paso Robles Library Book Group’s Zoom discussion of “Autumn” by Ali Smith on Thursday, Nov. 18, from 6-7 p.m. This Man Booker Prize Finalist and first in the Seasonal Quartet Series is an unforgettable story about aging and time and love—and stories themselves.

Autumn is a season of mists and mellow fruitfulness. Two old friends—Daniel, a centenarian, and Elisabeth, born in 1984—look to both the future and the past as the United Kingdom stands divided by a historic, once-in-a-generation summer. Love is won, love is lost. Hope is hand-in-hand with hopelessness. The seasons roll round, as ever. A luminous meditation on the meaning of richness and harvest and worth, Autumn casts an eye over our own time: Who are we? What are we made of? Shakespearean jeu d’esprit, Keatsian melancholy, the sheer bright energy of 1960s pop art. Autumn is wide-ranging in timescale and light-footed through histories.

The title is available in print and audiobook through the library, as an eBook on the Overdrive/Libby platform, and as an audiobook on the hoopla Digital platform. Space is limited. Registration is required for each participant. For ages 16+.

For more information about adult classes and events, contact Adult Services Librarian Karen Christiansen, kchristiansen@prcity.com or (805) 237-3870.

The library is open Monday-Friday 9-7 and Saturday 9-4. Curbside service is available during open hours. Masks are required for entry. Call the library at (805) 237-3870 or visit prcity.com/library and the library Facebook and Instagram sites for more information.

