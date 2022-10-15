Avid travelers share their journey to Italy, Istanbul at the library

Avid travelers Karen MacLaurin and Mike Cussen to share memories of their trip

– The Paso Robles City Library invites the public to travel through Northern Italy and Istanbul with avid travelers Karen MacLaurin and Mike Cussen.

This time, attendees will visit Milan, Piacenza, Cremona, Ferrara, the Lido, Venice, Rome, Siena, and Florence with the intrepid duo, then hop over to Istanbul for a few days before returning home. The public is invited to experience the delicious food, idyllic sightseeing, stunning art, and historic architecture in this fascinating travelogue.

Registration is required for each participant. For ages 16+.

The library is open Monday-Friday 9-7 and Saturday 9-4. Call the library at (805) 237-3870 or visit prcity.com/library and the library’s Facebook and Instagram sites for more information.

Advertisement

Share To Social Media

Related