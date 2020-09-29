Awareness campaign seeks to prove that ‘community is stronger than cancer’

–More than 1 in 8 women will develop invasive breast cancer over the course of their lifetime and while many strides have been made in research and treatment, it is important continue to raise awareness and provide local support. This October, Cancer Support Community of the Central Coast is pairing up with local businesses and encouraging people to “Pink Local” to support breast cancer.

Cancer Support Community – CA Central Coast (CSC-CCC) is a local nonprofit that offers professionally-led social and emotional programs and services to local cancer patients, survivors, and their families free of charge. During this unique time, CSC-CCC continues to be a community of support for its members.

“This year has been a challenge for all and many businesses have suffered as a result of COVID closures and canceled events,” said Shannon D’Acquisto, Executive Director of CSC-CCC. “We ended up going virtual Annual Harvest, Hope and Healing Gala, and had to cancel our upcoming Fryer’s Club Roast and Auction. We are hoping Pink Local will help promote traffic to our local businesses, raise some vital funds, and spread awareness.”

“We are currently looking for businesses and individuals who want to get involved,” said Candice Sanders, Development Director at CSC-CCC. “Whether it’s donating a portion of your proceeds on sold goods and services, hosting a donation-based fitness class, or promoting Pink Fridays in your workplace, anyone can get involved. Businesses can choose what works for them, all while bringing attention to the cause. Throughout the month, we will be promoting participating businesses, and encouraging locals to get out and support those who are giving back in our community and who support our mission to empower, strengthen, and sustain each other.”

For information about the Cancer Support Community – CA Central Coast, view participating businesses, or to donate online, please visit www.cscslo.org or www.pinklocal.org. If you want to get involved with Pink Local, contact Candice Sanders directly at candices@cscslo.org or at 805-238-4411.

The mission of Cancer Support Community-California Central Coast is to help those affected by cancer and their loved ones enhance their health and well-being. With a motto of “So that no one faces cancer alone,” CSC-CCC provides a professional program of emotional support as well as education in order for participants to learn vital skills that will enable them regain control, reduce isolation, and restore hope regardless of the stage of the disease. Fundraisers, private donations, and sponsors enable CSC-CCC to continue its work with the local community.

