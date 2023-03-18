‘Back in the Saddle’ open horse show to benefit SLO County 4-H Horse Project

Event welcomes all breeds of horses and riders

– The SLO County 4-H Horse Project is organizing the Back in the Saddle Open Horse Show to raise funds for its program. The event, which welcomes all breeds of horses and riders, will take place at Knudson Training Stables, located at 3880 Union Rd in Paso Robles on April 1.

The fundraiser aims to reduce or eliminate clinic and show fees for the 30+ members of 4-H horse projects in SLO County. The proceeds from the event will directly pay for 4-H shows, clinics, and awards.

The show will feature western, ranch, and leadline classes, with a Champion buckle and Reserve ribbon awarded for each division. There will also be fun prizes for leadline riders.

Community members are invited to enter and ride in the show, or simply attend and show their support for the 4-H Horse Project in the county.

For more information about the event, interested parties can call or text (805) 674-5831 or send an email to slohorseproject@gmail.com.

The San Luis Obispo 4-H County Horse Project hosts three horse shows and three riding clinics each year that are open to all 4-H horse project members in SLO County. These events focus on different riding disciplines such as Western, English, and Gymkhana, providing riders with the opportunity to improve their horsemanship skills and decide which type of riding they enjoy most. The 4-H members then go on to compete in local fairs, including the Salinas Valley Fair, the Santa Barbara County Fair, and the Mid State Fair, with the culmination of each 4-H year being the California State Classic 4-H Horse Show.

