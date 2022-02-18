Back Roads Wineries hosting ‘Grand Tasting’ March 19

Tastings to be provided by 21 participating wineries

– Join the Back Roads Wineries on Saturday, March 19, for its annual “Taste of the Back Roads” Grand Tasting event. The event will be held in the Barrel Room Event Center at Cass Winery from 7-9 p.m., with tasting provided by 21 participating wineries.

Spring Release Weekend, formerly known as Vintage Paso: Zinfandel Weekend, is now a festival celebrating spring and that time of year when many wineries release their new wines. The Back Roads Wineries of Paso Robles, a group of over 30 family-owned boutique wineries located south of Highway 46 and east of Highway 101, will be holding the grand tasting event showcasing their unique and diversified wines. Many of the wineries will be pouring their spring releases.

Dinner will be provided for all attendees and will consist of fried chicken with coleslaw, chili and cornbread, and peach cobbler with vanilla bean ice cream for dessert.

The main event will feature live music by The Mother Corn Shuckers, country and line dancing, and a live auction. The reserve VIP tasting, with early entry at 6 p.m., includes paired appetizers from each of the participating wineries, access to their reserve or library selections, as well as dinner.

To purchase tickets and for more information, click here.

