Backyard burn permits available for the season

To qualify for a permit you must occupy a single family or duplex residence outside of cities

– Due to recent rainfall and vegetation moisture levels, backyard burning permits will be authorized effective Jan. 3, 2022. The burn season, which typically runs through the end of April, affects the burning of residential yard trimmings in backyards and agricultural wastes. Open burn season will close when local fire agencies see an increasing risk of wildfires from drying brush and grass.

All burning requires a permit from the San Luis Obispo County Air Pollution Control District (APCD) SLO County APCD is highly encouraging those that have held burn permits within the last 2 years to renew this season online. If you do not have access to a computer or their website, please call their office at (805) 781-5912.

The San Luis Obispo County Air Pollution Control District (APCD) website has the most current information, visit https://www.slocleanair.org/rules-regulations/burning.php

To qualify for a Backyard Burn Permit you must occupy a single family or duplex residence outside of cities and URL/VRL areas.

https://www.slocleanair.org/rulesregulations/burning/backyard.php

Agricultural burning may only be conducted by agricultural operations that derive income from the growing of crops or the raising of animals or, vegetation, forest, or range management.

Open burning has risks associated with the benefits. Please understand the rules and regulations before applying for a permit. The smoke and air pollution that is created can be harmful to public health. Residents must exercise extreme caution when conducting burning operations. Burning during windy or unsafe conditions frequently results in escaped fires. Misdemeanor citations and/or bills for suppression costs can be issued in such circumstances. Residents are urged to seek alternatives to burning, such as green-waste disposal, chipping, and composting.

For more information about open burning and to apply for a burn permit in San Luis Obispo County, visit the website at www.slocleanair.org/programs/burning.php or contact the Air District’s Compliance Division at (805) 781-5912.

For Burn Day status call 1-800-834-2876 or view it daily on the top of their website homepage at SLOCleanAir.org.

